Future Tuas mega port will be “efficient and intelligent”: MPA

The future Tuas mega port will be an "efficient and intelligent" port that harnesses emerging technologies and data analytics to optimise operations, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

These will include capabilities such as "just-in-time" vessel arrival applications and the upcoming Maritime Single Window, which will facilitate quicker port clearances.

And to stay in the forefront, Singapore is investing in more such new port capabilities, said the MPA last Friday.

The MPA and port operator PSA will - as part of the newly launched Sea Transport Industry Transformation Map (ITM) - step up research and development efforts as well as capability development in the areas of digitalisation, connected community systems, and automation and robotics.

A fleet of 30 automated guided vehicles have already been deployed in a trial at the Pasir Panjang Terminal Building 3, along with automated yard cranes and quay cranes.

INITIATIVES

The ITM, which covers the port, shipping and maritime services sectors, comprises specific initiatives to catalyse innovation, drive productivity improvements, as well as enhance the skills of the maritime workforce.

The aim is to grow the industry's value-add by $4.5 billion and create more than 5,000 good jobs by 2025.

The ITM was launched in conjunction with PSA's new exhibition on its advanced port technologies, including some that are being unveiled to the public for the first time.

The Intelligent Port of the Future exhibition, which opened last week, will now run until Wednesday at Pasir Panjang Terminal Building 3.