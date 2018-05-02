Gains in bank stocks push total market value of listed firms higher

Big gains in bank stocks pushed the total market value of listed firms higher last month as trade war fears subsided.

Total market capitalisation of the 738 companies on the Singapore Exchange expanded 2.6 per cent from March 31 to $1.01 trillion as at April 30, its first rise after two straight months of decline. Last month's market cap was up 4.8 per cent on the same month last year.

There was a similar rise for stocks on the benchmark Straits Times Index, with the value increasing 4.3 per cent from March to $601.4 billion last month.

Still, losers outnumbered gainers 325 to 245 last month, with technology firm Venture Corporation shedding the most in market value after its earnings missed estimates.

The group posted 72.2 per cent growth in net profit to $83.7 million for the three months to March 31, compared with the same period last year. Analysts had hoped that earnings would hit $91 million in the first quarter.

Revenue rose 1.5 per cent to $856 million. In US dollar terms, revenue for the first quarter would have grown by 9.1 per cent, Venture said.

Hi-P International, a components supplier for Apple and Amazon, also slid 23 per cent last month, wiping more than $500 million off its market value. April's other top losers included ST Engineering, City Developments Limited (CDL), Sembcorp Marine, Olam International and Best World.

Some of these, such as CDL, Venture and Hi-P, have fallen after a strong rally last year, noted Ms Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research.

The brokerage has a "buy" call on CDL, ST Engineering and Venture.

"In the short to medium term, there is still uncertainty in the market, especially in view of the trade tensions," she said.

"For longer-term investors, price corrections are opportune times to slowly accumulate these stocks."

The biggest gainers last month were DBS, UOB and OCBC Bank, which all capitalised on a range of favourable factors in the financial sphere. These included a re-rating of Asian banks, a better earnings outlook, higher interest rates and better margins, and their growing wealth businesses, said Ms Lee. At the same time, "the high allowances of the last two to three years seemed to have reached a trough, too", she noted.

The DBS results released on Monday beat market expectations and fuelled an uptick in bank stocks.

UOB announces its results tomorrow, with OCBC following next Monday.

CGS-CIMB Research's head of Singapore research Lim Siew Khee said the earnings announced so far suggest that "it is quite obvious that banks are an 'overweight', supported by net interest margin expansion and generally positive overall business sentiment".