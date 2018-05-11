Genting Singapore lifts earnings in the first quarter

A better performance across the board helped Genting Singapore lift earnings in the first quarter.

Net profit rose 3.3 per cent to $217.2 million in the three months to March 31, it said yesterday. This came despite the absence of a one-off gain of $96.3 million from the disposal of the group's investment in South Korea in the first quarter last year.

Excluding the one-off gain, the year-on-year growth in net profit after taxation would have been 91 per cent. Revenue rose 15.1 per cent to $675.1 million from the previous year. The increase came on the back of healthy growth in volumes across all major business segments, Genting Singapore said.

Its Singapore integrated resorts posted revenue of $507.4 million, up 17 per cent from a year earlier.

"The ongoing strategy to focus on affluent regional business proved to be effective as the mass and premium mass business continued to deliver encouraging results," Genting said.