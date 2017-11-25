Get rebates, savings with  BOC Zaobao card

The Bank of China (BOC)'s Singapore branch and Lianhe Zaobao, the flagship Chinese newspaper of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), have launched a co-branded credit and debit card.

The BOC Zaobao card is Singapore's first Diamond credit card with UnionPay QuickPass, which allows fast and secure contactless payments.

The card offers up to 30.7 per cent savings on petrol and 10 per cent cash rebates on dining, online shopping and department store spending.

It also offers a 20 per cent cash rebate on Lianhe Zaobao and other SPH newspaper subscriptions and over 1,400 exclusive privileges at UnionPay partner merchants around the world. Users also get a 5 per cent cash rebate on all expenses in China.

The card will be compatible with the BOC Singapore e-wallet app that is set to launch by next month. This will allow cardholders to make QR code payments via the UnionPay network.

The e-wallet will also be compatible with the SGQR, the national QR code that will be rolled out islandwide to accept e-payments from various banking apps.

Bank of China executive vice-president Ren Deqi said yesterday: "With mobile payments growing rapidly in Singapore and China, the new BOC Zaobao card... will provide cardholders with greater ease and convenience in making payments across both countries."

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said that the benefits had been curated for Zaobao readers.