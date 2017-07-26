Get Set for business with DBS portal

DBS bank has launched an online service that lets entrepreneurs set up their business within a day.

The DBS Get Set portal allows small business owners to appoint a company secretary to help them incorporate their business with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and help them open a banking account via a short online application process.

Business owners can also compare the services and fees of up to five corporate secretarial firms at a glance.

In addition, SME owners can work with a wide selection of service providers to help them adopt digital technologies easily and at preferential rates.

For example, they can tap on Singtel's Shoptiq e-commerce solution for only 99 cents a day to launch an online store.

They can get hands-on support to set up their online store and create online content from students of Singapore Polytechnic's Diploma in Media and Communication and Diploma in Business Information Technology.

Entrepreneurs can find out more at www.dbs.com.sg/sme/business-registration.page. - THE STRAITS TIMES

