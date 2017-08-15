GIC appoints chief technology officer

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed its first-ever chief technology officer.

Former SingTel executive Wu Choy Peng will take up the role, which was created by GIC to help it prepare "for an environment of increasing disruptive innovation", on Thursday.

GIC added that Ms Wu will play a critical role in developing its technology vision, strategic direction and future growth in technology. She will also provide oversight for technology and data analytics.

Chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said last month that GIC remains on the lookout for assets that will benefit from new technology trends, including those in the financial sector.

He added that the fund also wants to make sure that its current holdings can deal with disruption and can benefit from it.

SINGTEL

Ms Wu, 53, joins GIC after a stint as Singtel's group chief information officer.

Before that, she held a similar role at Neptune Orient Lines from 2006 to 2012.

She was named the IDC-Enterprise Innovation Asia/Pacific CIO of the Year for 2011.