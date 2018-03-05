GIC marks 30 years in Japan,vows to strengthen partnerships

GIC recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Japan office with the commitment to strengthen partnerships in areas such as specialised manufacturing, technology, infrastructure and real estate.

Its chief executive officer Lim Chow Kiat said: "GIC established our on-the-ground presence much earlier than other foreign investors.

"That has equipped GIC with valuable market knowledge as well as long-term relationships with policymakers, investee companies, fund managers and banking institutions in Japan. These have helped GIC to navigate the Japanese market over the last 30 years."

Mr Lim said: "We view Japan favourably. Besides being a large and modern economy, Japan has many enterprises which are leaders in various industries, particularly specialised sectors."

He added: "We are seeing more investment opportunities and are engaging with partners on solutions where our capital can be helpful to enhance the value of their businesses."