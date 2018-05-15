GIC, Nova to set up $904m rental apartment platform in China

GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is partnering Nova, a Shanghai-based property investment and asset management platform, to set up a 4.3 billion yuan (S$904 million) rental apartment platform in China.

Both partners said in a joint statement yesterday that the platform will invest in "quality rental apartment projects" in core locations across China's Tier 1 cities.

GIC will be acquiring a minority stake in Nova, a company that is co-founded by Mr Wang Qian and global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Mr Wang, who is also chairman and chief executive of Nova, said: "Our vision is to become a leading investment and asset management platform in the urban renewal and rental apartment sector, to deliver the best-in-class investment, renovation and operation services."

GIC Real Estate chief investment officer Lee Kok Sun added: "As a long-term value investor, we are attracted by the promising outlook of China's fast-growing rental apartment sector, with demand driven by changing demographic trends and cultural shifts towards city living.

"There is a large and growing population of renters within our target income group, with a limited supply of quality institutionally owned and professionally managed projects."