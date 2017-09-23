Gig economy a growing segment of Singapore's workforce

A growing proportion of Singapore's workforce - in particular, millennials - is engaged in the "gig economy" or are own-account workers who are considered self-employed, according to a report released yesterday by Maybank Kim Eng.

The report noted that official statistics suggest there are about 180,000 gig workers here or about 9 per cent of Singapore's labour force as of last year. This is much lower than the share in the United States, at 30 per cent, and in European countries, which ranges from 25 per cent to 31 per cent.

"We suspect that Singapore's gig workers are underestimated, as suggested recently by the high 50,600 applicants for the private-car hire vocational licence versus the Government's earlier estimates of about 10,500 private-car drivers," added Maybank Kim Eng.

In addition, more graduates or millennials are joining the gig economy. About 47 per cent of Institute of Technical Education, 35 per cent of polytechnic and 10 per cent of university graduates opted for gig jobs last year - more than double from a decade ago, according to official data, said the brokerage.

"Failure to capture this shift in official labour statistics may help explain the alarming jump in the under-30 resident unemployment rate (to 7.8 per cent in the second quarter of this year)," said the report.