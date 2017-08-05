Gong Cha to return to Singapore under leadership of Mr Bean co-founder

Bubble tea brand Gong Cha will be returning to Singapore under the leadership of Mr Kang Puay Seng, a co-founder and former managing director of Mr Bean.

Royal Tea Taiwan said in a statement yesterday that the appointment of the new master franchisee, Gong Cha (Singapore), is the first step in its quest to bring Gong Cha back to Singapore.

"Singapore has always been a key market for Gong Cha. Since the end of our previous franchise agreement, we have emphasised that we very much intend to continue to have a presence here," said the firm.

Gong Cha received over 100 applications for the master franchise for the Singapore market, it added.

"Given the strength of Gong Cha's brand in Singapore, we wanted to pick the right partner.

Mr Kang's extensive experience in food and beverages (F&B), coupled with his hands-on approach, detailed operational knowledge and commitment to quality, make him the right fit for Gong Cha," the company noted.

Gong Cha operates more than 1,300 stores globally. It plans to launch its first store in Singapore in the third quarter of the year, with the aim of opening multiple outlets over the following months.

Gong Cha also plans to unveil a fresh look for its stores in Singapore, while adding new offerings to the menu that will complement the original favourites.