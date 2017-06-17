GoSpree app offers GSS discounts

More than 12,000 people have downloaded an app that offers discounts and deals during the ongoing Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

The GoSpree app is an initiative by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) to boost sales during the annual shopping festival, which has been faltering in recent years.

One week after the launch of the app - which coincided with the start of GSS on June 9 - the number of brands on board has nearly doubled to 180.

"SRA is receiving more inquiries from retailers wanting to come on board as GoSpree merchants," said an SRA spokesman. The app shows the list of participating brands and the discount coupons each brand is offering.

Each coupon can be used only once, per GoSpree account. There are also more than 100,000 eCoupons which can be downloaded and used at retail shops, eateries, hotels and attractions.

The GoSpree app can be downloaded for free and will be in use beyond the nine-week GSS, which runs until Aug 13.

The eCoupons can be downloaded onto smartphones for redemption at stores, while QR codes displayed at shopfronts can also be scanned with the app for rewards.

Some retailers will be using the geolocation-enabled app to alert nearby shoppers to flash deals.

Alongside bigger fashion and accessories brands such as Levi's and Kipling, smaller heartland shops are also leveraging on the platform to market their products.

One of them is Soap Art, a three-month-old soap shop at The Promenade@Pelikat, a mall in Hougang.

"For small retail shops like us with no advertising budget, it's good that there's a common platform... and it's free too," said its general manager, Mr Thomas Wong, 55.