Guillemard Road/Jalan Molek site up for sale by single owner for $99m

The site, at 1 to 21A Jalan Molek and 217 to 223A Guillemard Road, has an indicative price of $99 million.

A 9,999-year leasehold residential site at Guillemard Road/ Jalan Molek has been put up for sale by an unnamed owner at an indicative price of $99 million.

The tender for the site, comprising 15 two-storey terrace houses located at 1 to 21A Jalan Molek and 217 to 223A Guillemard Road, will close at 3pm on March 20.

The site is within walking distance of the Mountbatten, Dakota and Aljunied MRT stations, said Cushman & Wakefield, the exclusive marketing agent.

It is zoned "residential/institution" with a plot ratio of 2.8. The houses sit on a plot of about 37,131 sq ft, with a baseline gross floor area (GFA) of about 77,071 sq ft.

The site has the potential to be redeveloped into a residential development with an allowable GFA of about 103,967 sq ft, said Cushman & Wakefield.

With the inclusion of a 10 per cent bonus balcony area, the maximum GFA will be increased to about 114,364 sq ft.

Mr Shaun Poh, executive director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "At the indicative price of $99 million with a development charge of about $14.6 million to maximise the GFA, including the additional 10 per cent bonus balcony, the land rate for the 9,999-year site will come up to approximately $993 per sq ft per plot ratio."

The company said the site can be redeveloped into a condominium project in a residential enclave that is a 10-minute drive from the Central Business District and Orchard Road.

It said provisional permission has been obtained for the proposed erection of a part-five/ part-eight storey residential development with attic for 137 units - among others.

Pomex Court in 50, Lorong 101, Changi Road is also being put up for collective sale, with a minimum price of $37 million or $998 per sq ft per plot ratio.

The tender launch is today, said Century21, which is handling the sale. It will close at 3pm on March 21.

Built in 1986, Pomex Court is a freehold residential site in District 15 that sits on 26,471 sq ft of land. Its nearest MRT stations are Eunos and Paya Lebar.