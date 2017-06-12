Halimah to Singapore businesses: Look to Kazakhstan for opportunities

"Singapore’s participation at the Astana Expo 2017 is testament to the close bilateral ties that we share with Kazakhstan.” - Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob (above) BERITA HARIAN FILE PHOTO

Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob urged Singapore businesses to take a closer look at the opportunities in Kazakhstan and Central Asia as she officiated at an expo in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Saturday.

Madam Halimah was on a four-day visit to Kazakhstan that ended yesterday, during which she called on several officials, including its Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagin­tayev.

She also officiated at the opening ceremony of Singapore Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017.

"Singapore's participation at the Astana Expo 2017 is testament to the close bilateral ties that we share with Kazakhstan," she said.

Madam Halimah said there have been frequent high-level exchanges of visits between Singapore and Kazakhstan in recent times, as well as exchanges between officials of the two countries.

"Through Singapore's participation in the Expo, I hope we can share Singapore's experience in future energy and sustainable development," she said.

"I also hope that our participation in Expo 2017 will encourage Singapore businesses to take a closer look at the opportunities in Kazakhstan and the larger Central Asian region."

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Usen Suleimen, said in a statement that Kazakhstan is one of the main trade and economic partners of Singapore in Central Asia, and the country will continue to increase its interaction with Singapore.