Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) yesterday launched two sites that will provide new private housing at Sengkang Central and Hillview Rise for sale by public tender.

They come under the confirmed list of the second-half 2017 Government Land Sales programme. Together, they can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, URA said.

The 37,300 sq m Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes and is near Buangkok MRT station.

Located in the heart of Buangkok neighbourhood, the site will house a mixed-use development that is envisioned as an integrated community hub to meet the needs of some 20,000 residents in Buangkok, with amenities such as a hawker centre, community club, childcare centre and retail shops.

There will also be public rail and bus transport facilities sited in a one-stop location, said URA in a statement.

The development will be a focal point and identity marker for the Buangkok neighbourhood.

Hence, thoughtfully designed public spaces that are well integrated with transport and community uses will be key to the success of the development, URA added.

As for the Hillview Rise site, which is designated for residential use only, its 14,300 sq m plot affords a sizeable residential gross floor area of about 40,030 sq m.

The site's regular configuration will afford builders economies of scale to maximise productivity gains. It is, therefore, a suitable test bed for innovative construction technologies or methods, said URA.

URA will evaluate bids for the sites under a concept and price revenue tender system.

Under this system, a committee will first evaluate the concept of the proposal - only shortlisted candidates whose concepts are approved will be assessed on price, with the tender awarded to the highest bid among those with acceptable concepts.

The tender for Hillview Rise closes on May 3 next year, while the tender for Sengkang Central closes on June 21.

Separately, a freehold development at Farrer Road was yesterday launched by Savills Singapore for tender as a collective sale.

Built in the 1980s, The Wilshire, a 20-unit residential development, occupies a land area of 3,635.3 sq m. It is zoned for residential use with a gross plot ratio of 1.6 under the 2014 Master Plan.

The site may be developed up to 12 storeys high, with an allowable gross floor area of 5,974.61 sq m.

The Wilshire has an indicative guide price of $98.07 million, or about $1,525 per square foot per plot ratio. This works out to a payout of $4.9 million a unit, on average.

The tender closes on Jan 25.