HK signs trade, investment pacts with Asean

MANILA: Hong Kong yesterday signed free trade and investment pacts withAsean, in what one of the Chinese territory's senior officials called a "loud and clear" vote against rising regional trade protectionism.

The pacts conclude nearly three years of talks and are expected to take effect on Jan 1 at the earliest. They aim to bring "deeper and bolder" integration of market access with the bloc, said Mr Edward Yau, Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Secretary.