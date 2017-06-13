Hotels woo millennials with unique experiences

Hotel chains are going all out to court millennials - a relatively well-heeled demographic that loves to travel on their own terms.

Consumers in their 20s and early 30s want unique experiences and increasingly have the purchasing power to realise their desire for special experiences when they venture abroad.

Take Frasers Hospitality Group, which has just opened a new property in Berlin under its Capri by Fraser brand targeted specifically at millennial travellers. The 143-unit outlet in the city centre is the seventh operating Capri by Fraser property globally and the group's second in Germany.

"Millennials are one of the fastest-growing markets for hotels," said Frasers Hospitality chief executive Choe Peng Sum.

"To appeal to them, the next wave of hotels needs to be very different - designer yet not cookie cutter. When millennials visit a property, they want to be surprised."

AESTHETIC

Each Capri by Fraser property has a distinct aesthetic and draws inspiration from the city it is located in, added Mr Choe.

Capri by Fraser Berlin, for instance, contains an archaeological excavation site that was discovered by chance during construction and is now viewable through a glass floor in the hotel lobby.

The brand's Singapore property, which is in Changi Business Park, features suites designed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Such elements are essential to keep pace with the evolving hotel landscape, Mr Choe said.

Other major hotel chains around the world are also retooling to cater to millennial travellers, launching brands with an urban vibe and distinctive non-corporate names .

They include Hilton's Canopy chain, Marriott's Moxy and Hyatt's Centric, which is aimed at "modern explorers" looking for "experiences that lead to great stories".

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY