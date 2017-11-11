Households' net worths up, thanks to Abenomics

TOKYO: An improving job market driven by Japan's economic recovery and booming stock prices helped increase households' net worth this year, a survey showed, suggesting that the benefits of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationist "Abenomics" policies are broadening.

Households' average financial assets rose 6.8 per cent from a year ago to 11.5 million yen (S$138,000) this year thanks to a 25 per cent rise in Japanese stock prices, an annual survey by a body administered by the Bank of Japan showed yesterday.