How to spot a bad boss during an interview

Nobody wants to deal with a bad boss. Here are some of their tell-tale signs during an interview:

They do not appreciate punctuality

You do your best to arrive punctually for the interview session. But an hour passes and nobody invites you into the interview room.

When someone finally approaches you, he or she just asks you to come in without offering an apology for the long wait.

If you experience this situation, you may want to think twice about accepting the job.

While some bosses might be testing your patience, especially if your job requires plenty of that trait, others might simply be unappreciative of employees' efforts.

They have bad word choice and tone

Do you feel uneasy when having conversations with the boss?

Pay attention to how hiring managers choose their words and use the tonality during communication.

Identify if they are willing to make an effort to engage in the conversation, to know you personally and professionally.

They are self-absorbed

People who are too self-absorbed are not flexible and open to new ideas as they think that they are always right.

If the hiring manager keeps interrupting you or telling you that your idea is wrong, then it is a red flag signalling that he or she will be difficult to work with.

They distrust others

A bad boss shows a sense of distrust to candidates even during the early interview rounds. He or she is not only difficult to deal with, but also has a tendency to blame others when things go wrong.

They are highly disorganised

Pay attention to every detail, right from your arrival to your way to the interview room.

Messy desks and unorganised files spread everywhere, or mountains of paperwork piling up could be indicators of an incompetent manager.

These tell-tale signs of a bad boss should help you decide better if you still want to join the company just for an employer brand or you would like to choose a boss with whom you would be happy working for.