HP unveils new $100 million campus in Depot Close

The advanced manufacturing sector has received a boost with the opening yesterday of HP's new $100 million Asia-Pacific Japan campus in Depot Close.

The 450,000 sq ft facility in Depot Close, Telok Blangah, will bring together for the first time more than 3,000 employees from 35 nationalities to a single location to carry out sales, operations, logistics, research and development and marketing for the region.

It is designed to make the most of natural lighting and has intelligent controls to conserve energy.

There is also a new Customer Welcome Centre that will allow customers and partners to explore tailored HP solutions based on their needs or target vertical markets.

The facility is home to HP's first Smart Manufacturing Applications and Research Centre in the world.

The centre allows engineers to design, experiment and implement solutions to improve HP's manufacturing processes.

The aim is to boost productivity by at least 20 per cent.

It is manned by engineers who will leverage technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), advanced robotics and large-scale data analytics.

Successful developments will be used in HP's supplies manufacturing lines globally.