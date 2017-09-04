Huawei unveils chip to take on rivals

BERLIN Huawei aims to use artificial intelligence-powered features such as instant image recognition to take on rivals Samsung and Apple when it launches its new flagship phone next month, a top executive said.

At the annual IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin on Saturday, Mr Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, revealed a powerful new mobile-phone chip Huawei is betting on for its upcoming flagship Mate 10 and other high-end phones to deliver faster processing and lower power usage.

Huawei will launch the Mate 10 and its sister phone, the Mate 10 Pro, in Munich on Oct 16, Mr Yu confirmed.

He declined to detail new features, but the phones are expected to boast 6-inch-plus full-screen displays, tech blogs predict.

Artificial intelligence (AI) built into its new chips can help make phones more personalised, or anticipate the actions and interests of their users, Mr Yu said.

As examples, he said AI can enable real-time language translation, recognition of voice commands, or take advantage of augmented reality, which overlays text, sounds, graphics and video on real-world images phone users see in front of them.