Impossible idea? Just test it first

The inventor of the now famous Dyson vacuum cleaner was studying art in London when he fell in love with industrial design.

"I was brought up to believe that engineering was beneath me - something only boring people in white coats did, and that the only people who landed in factories were those who failed their exams," said Sir James Dyson, founder and chief engineer of Dyson.

Boring is not the term one uses for the British technology company behind bladeless fans and quiet hair dryers.

Dyson is expanding its research and development efforts with the launch of its Singapore Technology Centre at Singapore Science Park yesterday.

Mr Dyson, 69, famously took five years and 5,127 adjustments to create the world's first bagless vacuum cleaner.

He applied the same technology used in cyclonic separators, which are used in industrial sawmills to remove dust from the air, on a vacuum cleaner.

The cyclone technology is now used in millions of vacuum cleaners.

Frustration, Mr Dyson said, is the mother of invention.

"You come up with concepts, build a prototype, and then test your idea," he told The New Paper via e-mail.

"And you must be prepared to fail. Not once, not twice, but hundreds and thousands of times."

But industrial design was not Mr Dyson's favoured subject in school.

He studied art in the Byam Shaw School of Art and then at the Royal College of Art in London.

"You don't just draw the outlines but learn to represent the essence, the function of the thing through lines on the page," he said.

"This was part of what drew me to design and ultimately, engineering."

At the Royal College of Art, Mr Dyson ventured into industrial design, and this sparked his lifelong passion for functional design.

"People tend to think that art and engineering are polar opposites - they aren't really," he said.

PROBLEM-SOLVING

"Engineering is all about problem-solving, and having a creative eye to look at problems from different perspectives can be very helpful."

Mr Dyson set up his first research facility and factory in 1993 in Malmesbury, England, where it still stands today, having undergone a £250 million (S$445 million) expansion last year.

After creating seemingly impossible products,Mr Dyson is not done yet.

He said: "I can't help but be fascinated by impossible ideas. More often than not, what seems impossible can be made possible with crazy or outrageous ideas.

"I call it 'wrong thinking'. There aren't really any stupid ideas; they are just ideas that haven't been tested yet."