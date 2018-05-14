India says too early to predict sanctions impact on Iran imports

India's oil minister on Saturday expressed concern about the rise in oil prices but said it was too early to predict the impact of US sanctions on his country's imports of Iranian oil after Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

"We have to live with the reality of the present geopolitics," Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told Reuters during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday reneged on an international nuclear accord and announced renewed sanctions against Iran. The original agreement lifted sanctions for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

Crude prices remained just below multi-year highs, with Brent on track for a weekly 2.8 per cent gain and US crude a 1.2 per cent weekly rise. Brent crude settled down 35 cents at $77.12 a barrel on Friday.

Mr Pradhan said he was "a little bit concerned" about the impact of the current rise in oil prices on consuming countries but that he did not think oil supply would be an issue.

"Let's see how things are moving. It's too early to predict in one way," he said.

Iran ramped up supplies after lifting the sanctions in 2016, producing 3.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in March.

Analysts now expect Iran's supplies to fall by between 200,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

When sanctions were loosened against Teheran, India increased imports from Iran to almost 900,000 bpd in late 2016, but has fallen back to around 500,000 bpd this year.- REUTERS