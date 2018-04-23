India to seize property of super-rich fugitives: Report

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities will be empowered to seize properties of super-rich fugitives whose alleged economic offences involve sums over 1 billion rupees (S$19 million), according to a government document seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The move comes as the country reels from a series of banking scandals, including a US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank that was uncovered in February.

Mumbai jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are prime suspects in the case and a special court of India's Central Bureau of Investigations has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them.

But the two men left the country before the fraud was uncovered. Modi and Choksi have denied the allegations against them.

Following an executive order, or ordinance, issued by the Cabinet, investigating agencies will be able to confiscate the properties of fugitives in such cases.