Industrial mining stocks' strong start

The four industrial mining companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) focus on the search for minerals for diverse purposes, ranging from agri-business, to construction and health supplements.

They are Alliance Mineral Assets (lithium and tantalite), AsiaPhos (phosphate), GCCP Resources (limestone) and Terratech Group (marble).

While these companies were listed in Singapore between 2013 and 2015, their mining activities are located across Australia, China and Malaysia.

Three of the four stocks have generated gains this year. Alliance Mineral Assets was the strongest performer, while the other two gainers were GCCP Resources and Terratech Group.

The median year-to-date return of the four stocks was 22.3 per cent, according to an SGX report last month.

Like the coal and gold mining companies, these four stocks are bound by additional SGX reporting requirements.

Prior to listing, an offer document must establish the existence of adequate mineral resources, and under continuing reporting obligations, a company must announce any material changes to ore reserves or mineral resources.