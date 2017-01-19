Investing in rubber
Other rubber-related companies listed on the Singapore Exchange:
Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited
- Stock code: NC2
- Dividend yield: 1.62 per cent
- Industry area: Automobiles and components
- Headquarters: Thailand
Riverstone Holdings Limited
- Stock code: AP4
- Dividend yield: 2.51 per cent
- Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as healthcare gloves
- Headquarters: Singapore
Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited
- Stock code: 5VJ
- Dividend yield: N/A
- Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as technically-specified rubber and mixture rubber
- Headquarters: Singapore
Source: SGX StockFacts