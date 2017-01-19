Investing in rubber

E-mail this article

Other rubber-related companies listed on the Singapore Exchange:

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited

Stock code: NC2

NC2 Dividend yield: 1.62 per cent

1.62 per cent Industry area: Automobiles and components

Automobiles and components Headquarters: Thailand

Riverstone Holdings Limited

Stock code: AP4

AP4 Dividend yield: 2.51 per cent

2.51 per cent Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as healthcare gloves

Commercial services and supplies, such as healthcare gloves Headquarters: Singapore

Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited

Stock code: 5VJ

5VJ Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as technically-specified rubber and mixture rubber

Commercial services and supplies, such as technically-specified rubber and mixture rubber Headquarters: Singapore