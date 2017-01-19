Business

Investing in rubber

Jan 19, 2017 06:00 am

Other rubber-related companies listed on the Singapore Exchange:

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited

  • Stock code: NC2
  • Dividend yield: 1.62 per cent
  • Industry area: Automobiles and components
  • Headquarters: Thailand

Riverstone Holdings Limited

  • Stock code: AP4
  • Dividend yield: 2.51 per cent
  • Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as healthcare gloves
  • Headquarters: Singapore

Halcyon Agri  Corporation Limited

  • Stock code: 5VJ
  • Dividend yield: N/A
  • Industry area: Commercial services and supplies, such as technically-specified rubber and mixture rubber
  • Headquarters: Singapore

Source: SGX StockFacts

investmentSingaporethailand