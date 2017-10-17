Investor relations websites of listed companies below par: Survey

The vast majority of listed companies here have an investor relations (IR) website but the quality leaves much to be desired, according to a new survey.

The study, which was aimed at determining the quality and efficacy of such sites, was based on a 100-point system.

It allocated 50 points to assessing the content of an IR website while the remaining points were split between technology (20), usability (15), design (10) and up-to-date-content (five points).

The average score was only 42 points out of 100 compared with 53 for their German counterparts, found the Investor Relations Professionals Association (Singapore), or IRPAS, which conducted the survey.

In fact, 9 per cent of the 711 public listed companies surveyed in Singapore do not even have an (IR) website.

IRPAS president Harold Woo said: "Clearly, the quality, depth and attributes of investor relations websites administered by public listed companies in Singapore are below par."

The sub-par results are concerning, as a firm's IR website is the first point of contact for many investors.

"IR websites play a meaningful role in facilitating the company's IR objectives in this digital age," Mr Woo said.

Among the websites surveyed in April, the highest score achieved was 70 points, while the lowest was 13.

When categorised according to company size, large-cap firms (above $1 billion in market capitalisation) had average scores of 49 with mid-caps ($300 million to $1b) 47, while small-cap companies (below $300m) scored an average of 38 points.