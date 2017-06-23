Investors bullish and uncertain about China

China took centre stage at an investment symposium yesterday, but a decidedly mixed picture emerged.

The mainland featured strongly as the place where market experts are eyeing big opportunities, but also as a market institutional investors seemed most uncertain about.

Making the most bullish pitch for China was DBS Group chief executive Piyush Gupta, who said: "One of the biggest opportunities for the next decade is the opening up of China on the capital account.

"China's opening up of the trade account was important, but I think what is going to happen in the next 10 years will dwarf what has happened in the last five."

China's systematic efforts to integrate into global markets, including inclusion of China A-shares in a benchmark MSCI index, make it clear that the Chinese want to establish a global leadership position, Mr Gupta said. He added that in doing so over the next decade, the Chinese will "make a lot of stuff happen" and exert tremendous impact on world capital flows. - THE STRAITS TIMES

