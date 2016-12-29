Investors, look at natural gas for cleaner form of energy

There are options for investors interested in cleaner forms of energy. They can consider natural gas, which produces 50 per cent less carbon dioxide than coal.

Last month, SGX and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop the Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Asia is the largest source of global LNG demand and this cooperation is a step towards developing a more liquid and transparent market for LNG as the industry moves away from long-term oil-linked contracts, said SGX in a release last month.

There is the option of trading in the SGX-listed electricity futures, based on Singapore's electricity market, which is 90 per cent dependent on natural gas. Listed last year, it is Asia's first fully developed energy market and provides options for consumers to procure and hedge electricity.

Currently, most of Singapore's natural gas is imported through pipelines from Malaysia and Indonesia, and is typically linked to the market price of high sulfur fuel oil.

The natural gas is primarily used by generation companies (gencos) to generate the Republic's electricity, which is bought and sold through the National Electricity Market of Singapore, the wholesale electricity market (spot market) operated by the Energy Market Company.

Futures are standardised contracts listed on an exchange.

Buyers and sellers agree to buy or sell a quantity of a commodity at a pre-determined price, for delivery and payment at a later date.

In this case, the electricity industry and consumers can buy and sell electricity into the future at a pre-determined price, reducing risk of higher prices.

There is also little liquidity risk given the participation of gencos.