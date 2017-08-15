Japan's economy grows at fastest pace in 2 years

TOKYO: Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in the second quarter as consumer and company spending picked up, highlighting a long-awaited bounce in domestic demand.

The world's third-largest economy expanded by a much stronger-than-expected annualised rate of 4 per cent in April-June, posting its longest uninterrupted run of growth in a decade, government data yesterday showed.

Activity is expected to continue to improve in coming quarters, offering the Bank of Japan hope that a tight labour market is finally starting to boost wages and consumer spending, which in turn should make it easier to generate sustained inflation.

The rosy data was also a vindication for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which has faced criticism that its economic agenda has not done enough to revive the country's fortunes.