Jessen is Businessman of the Year

Mr Heinrich Jessen, chairman of Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), was named Businessman of the Year 2016 at the annual Singapore Business Awards (SBA).

The business activities of Jebsen & Jessen (SEA) span manufacturing, engineering and distribution in seven core business units: cable technology, ingredients, life sciences, material handling, offshore, packaging and technology.

Launched in 1985, the SBA has grown to be Singapore's most prestigious business accolade.

It is jointly organised by The Business Times, Singapore's leading business daily; and DHL Express, the global market leader in the international express logistics industry.

ANOTHER WINNER

Among the other awards, Mr Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer, Singapore Airlines Group, was named Chief Executive of the Year.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) & Second Minister for Defence, was the guest of honour at the SBA 2017 presentation dinner held at The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Singapore yesterday.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, chairman of the SBA organising committee and editor of The Business Times, said: "The Singapore Business Awards honour business leaders who have demonstrated continued commitment to excellence and leadership in innovation, talent development and sustainability."