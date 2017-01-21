Jurong Port opens new training facility

The new Jurong Port Academy will train and certify port workers from Jurong Port and local stevedore companies.

Jurong Port has opened a new training facility to improve port workers' skills and prepare them for the future.

The move is aimed at supporting the transformation of the industry, where automation and new technologies are increasingly deployed to improve capability and productivity.

The new Jurong Port Academy, which officially opened yesterday, will train and certify port workers from Jurong Port and local stevedore companies in using the latest port mechanisation and automation technologies.

The facility, which is housed in Jurong Gateway, features classroom-based training and the use of simulator tools.

This will be used with a new dedicated training yard within the port, where hands-on equipment training will take place.

Jurong Port chief executive Ooi Boon Hoe said on Wednesday that the academy is expected to benefit about 1,900 workers and help the port reduce labour dependency by 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

He noted the port faces two pressing challenges - an ageing workforce and slow growth in labour productivity.

"Raising labour productivity through training will reduce labour dependency in our operations, and upskilling our workforce will create rewarding career paths," said Mr Ooi.

