Keppel Corp's Q1 profit hits highest level in nine quarters

Keppel Corp's first quarter profit rose to its highest level in nine quarters.

Keppel - its businesses range from rig-building to property development - said yesterday that net profit was $337 million for the quarter ended March, versus $252 million a year ago.

It was Keppel's best profit since the quarter ended December 2015 and came after it posted a net loss in the last quarter of the 2017 fiscal year, its first such loss in 14 years.

Earnings included a divestment gain of $289m from the sale of its stake in a Chinese marina development.

Total revenue for the company, in which Temasek Holdings is the biggest shareholder, rose 18 per cent to $1.47 billion.

Revenue at its property division doubled to $543 million. But it said property transaction volumes in China are expected to be subdued this year on the back of government-imposed cooling measures.