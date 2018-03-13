Lendlease hopes demand for Park Place Residences remains good

Australian developer Lendlease hopes to repeat last year's successful phase one sales at Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) when it releases the next batch early next month.

It shifted 210 apartments in the initial launch - about half the total units at the 99-year leasehold project - on the first day of sales.

The remaining 219 units go on sale on April 7, the developer announced yesterday.

The show suite re-opens on March 24 to display the condo's mix of one- to three-bedroom units.

There will be 43 one-bedders, between 480 and 580 sq ft, up for sale with prices starting from $900,000.

The 110 two-bedroom units of between 650 and 900 sq ft start from $1.15 million while 66 three-bedders ranging from 1,080 to 1,350 sq ft start from $1.8 million.

Ms Alice Tan, Knight Frank Singapore's head of consultancy and research, said it is anticipated that sale prices of upcoming launches will be at least 10 per cent higher than last year.

Knight Frank is one of the agents for Park Place Residences. - THE STRAITS TIMES