Lendlease to move staff to co-working space here

Australian developer Lendlease is jumping on the co-working bandwagon and bringing its employees with it.

About 100 of its 550 staff here will be moving into a co-working space at OUE Downtown, partially in preparation for bringing in similar zones at its own upcoming office towers at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

Co-working spaces are working spaces shared by people employed by different companies.

Lendlease chief executive officer for Asia, Mr Tony Lombardo, said at a press briefing in Sydney last Friday that the company's PLQ development would "definitely" have a co-working element to it.

While the company has not yet decided on how much office space it will take up in PLQ, which is slated for completion next year, he said it wants to "test co-working space and understand how that works".

"We like to learn as a company," he said of the move, which will be around late June.

The PLQ project is expected to have about 1 million sq ft of Grade A office space across three 13- to 14-storey blocks and accommodate around 10,000 workers.

Lendlease said it is in talks with multinational corporations for the leasing of space there.

It is hoping to replicate the success it has enjoyed at its AUD$6 billion (S$6.4 billion) development in Sydney, which had been a container wharf, but is now a bustling second CBD.