Lights, camera, interview

The Internet has been a game changer in how recruitment works, including how hiring managers conduct job interviews today by harnessing technology to the fullest, saving time and costs.

However, not everyone is ready for a video job interview.

While many people are comfortable with the idea of talking in front of a webcam, there are others who are webcam-phobic.

As a result, these interviewees may come across as nervous, stiff and awkward.

Knowledge about the job requirements is not enough when it comes to video job interviews.

If you belong to the second type of candidates who are not camera-friendly, then here are some tips on how to ace a video job interview:

Prepare your devices

This might sound obvious, but you have to make sure you have everything you need for a video job interview.

Switch on the computer at least 15 minutes before the scheduled interview, so you can check that all is well.

This includes testing your webcam properties, turning on the audio recorder, charging the battery as well as checking the stability of your Internet connection.

If you are required to use a certain video call software, make sure you have it installed, tested and tried out before the day of the interview.

Set the scene

You want the interviewers to keep their eyes on you, not your surroundings.

Ensure that the lighting is good so that there will not be an undesirable black shadow on your face.

Also, ensure that the room is quiet enough to hold a conversation.

A conservative white or plain background is the best option.

Don the right attire

Wear something dense and professional from head to toe, not only for the waist-up - you do not want the interviewers to have an accidental glimpse of your worn-out pyjamas.

Pay attention to your hair and face as well. Ensure that you have the look they seek of their next hire.

Maintain eye contact

Looking out of the screen is a common mistake. Maintain eye contact by pretending that the webcam is the interviewers sitting in front you.

Stay calm

Do not get disturbed by the small errors you might make during the interview.

When you realise you are not communicating your message in a desired manner, admit your mistake, pause and restate your answer calmly.

Be honest too. If you think you do not have a proper answer to a particular question, say so. Do not ramble - interviewers will appreciate your honesty.

Focus on your answer and express the points clearly and confidently.

Start practising

As the old adage goes, "practice is the key to perfection".

Prepare to tackle and address tough questions by taking advantage of various interview practice hacks available on the Internet.

Make sure to do your research about the company and everything related to the job you are applying for.