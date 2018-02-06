Linde Group launches $30 million Singapore-based digital initiative

German gas and engineering company Linde Group has launched a $30 million Singapore-based initiative to spur the digital transformation of its plants and business processes across the region.

The Asia Pacific Digitalisation Hub is the company's first such centre outside Germany.

It will develop and test solutions for the company's regional and global operations.

In line with this digital push, the company also intends to make "substantive investments" in the coming years to turn its gas production plant on Jurong Island into a "plant of the future", said chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, Mr Sanjiv Lamba.

This includes integrating big data analytics and machine-learning algorithms into production processes. Data about the plant's production, energy and raw material consumption will be stored in the cloud.

This information can then be monitored from remote operation centres, which will forecast customer behaviour and minimise energy consumption.

Linde has eight such centres around the world, which use artificial intelligence and big data to remotely run more than 200 plants across 14 countries.

"Our game plan is to work on project ideas for three months and then quickly transition them to our business portfolio if they prove successful," said head of digitalisation Philipp Karmires.

Some successful digital projects Linde has developed include an algorithm that can tell when a gas customer needs a new delivery.

In addition to its regional headquarters in Mapletree Business City, Linde has facilities in Tuas and on Jurong Island. The company employs more than 250 staff here.