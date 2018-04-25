Local food makers getting more help to innovate, expand overseas

Local food manufacturers are getting more help to innovate and expand overseas, thanks to new measures announced yesterday.

One is a website developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) and Innovative Media to bring the Singapore Pavilion at this week's Food & Hotel Asia 2018 trade show to the Alibaba portal.

This will help connect local firms and overseas buyers long after the event has ended.

The second is the launch of the SMF Smart app, an online business-to-business platform developed by the SMF and technology company i-Sprint Innovations.

It consolidates orders for overseas buyers and has features like traceability and authentication of products through QR (quick response) code and information technology security technology.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, announced the initiatives yesterday at the opening of Food & Hotel Asia 2018, a trade show held every two years dedicated to the food and hospitality industry in Asia.

He said the Infocomm Media Development Authority is working with major food suppliers such as Australian Fruit Juice, Globe Mart, Indoguna, Vismark and Win Sin to guide their clients through the digitisation process using a platform developed by Zeemart.

Zeemart's platform lets food service operators streamline the procurement and sourcing of food supplies, helping them to achieve cost savings of around 5 per cent to 15 per cent, Dr Koh said.

The trade show runs until Friday at Singapore Expo and Suntec Singapore.

It features about 4,000 exhibitors from around 70 countries and regions.