Look into oil and property stocks this year: Expert

Singapore oil and property stocks are looking interesting this year, said Ms Carmen Lee, head of OCBC Investment Research, at an event for the bank's premier banking clients on Thursday.

With oil stocks trading at less than half their book values, there are opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, so their risk-reward balance looks favourable, she said.

Here, shipbuilder Vard Holdings is currently being taken private by Italy's shipbuilding group Fincantieri, while offshore support vessel operator Otto Marine was delisted by its executive chairman and controlling shareholder Yaw Chee Siew.

"Bigger players have come to realise there is a lot of value in oil and gas stocks listed here," Ms Lee said.

"I don't think oil stocks in Singapore are likely to stay depressed for further, they have almost priced in all the negatives. With an oil price uptrend, there is more upside than downside."

Oil prices have rallied to above US$50 (S$72) a barrel since December, as oil cartel Opec (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) agreed to cut output in the first six months of this year along with non-Opec countries.

Other than oil, another sector Ms Lee likes is property, which includes real estate developers and real estate investment trusts (Reits).

Property stocks made up seven out of OCBC's 10 stock picks for 2017 - Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand, Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Global Logistic Properties, Keppel DC Reit and OUE. The other three are Raffles Medical Group, Sheng Siong Group and Singtel.

"We decided to go into undervalued stocks," she said, adding that her picks will still give a good dividend yield.

The property market here has been depressed for the last 13 quarters, she said.

While residential property prices have corrected 10 per cent, stock prices have fallen far more. It will be an opportune time to slowly get back into the sector should there be a recovery in the next one to two years, she said.

Asked about interest rates going up, Ms Lee said property prices here are still at reasonable levels, even cheap relative to other major cities.