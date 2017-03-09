Looking ahead for SGX'S 3 biggest shipyard stocks

Shipyard stocks have been subjected to more volatility than most market segments recently, particularly with the debt servicing focus on South Korean shipbuilders last year.

Singapore's three biggest listed companies that operate shipyards are Keppel Corp, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Sembcorp Marine. Their shipyards are located in Singapore, China, Indonesia and other parts of the world.

Here are their expectations for the year:

KEPPEL CORP

Keppel Corp reported its yards will continue to focus on executing existing and new contracts well, and is expecting to deliver some 20 new build and conversion projects. It has reduced its shipyard workforce in addition to cutting yard capacity by mothballing two overseas yards, and is in the process of closing three of its seven yards here.

It noted Keppel Shipyard was on track to deliver its first Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for the year. It will be delivered to Yinson Production (West Africa) on time and on budget.

SEMBCORP MARINE

Its president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun noted in a briefing on Feb 22 that it had not taken additional impairment charges as "the current provisions are adequate under the present circumstances". It made a $280 million provision for foreseeable losses on contracts work-in-progress and a $329 million provision for the Sete Brasil contracts in FY2015.

Increasing inquiries for non-drilling solutions will see an "earlier recovery in demand for fixed platforms, FPSO and Floating Storage and Offloading conversions and new-builds in the next few years".

It is also diversifying into liquefied natural gas.

YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING