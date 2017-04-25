Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo for sale

LONDON British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said yesterday.

The firm, which specialises in shoes and accessories, said it had discussed the strategic review process with its majority shareholder, JAB Luxury, which has confirmed its support of the process.

JAB Luxury holds 67.7 per cent of Jimmy Choo, which trades from more than 150 stores globally.

Shares in Jimmy Choo, which floated on the London Stock Exchange at 140 pence in 2014, have increased 35 per cent over the last year.

They closed Friday at 168.5 pence, valuing the business at £657 million (S$1.2 billion).

Jimmy Choo said Britain's Takeover Panel has agreed that any talks with third parties may be conducted within the context of a "formal sale process" to enable conversations with parties interested in making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis.