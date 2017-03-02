Macau gambling revenue hit 2-year high last month, shows recovery

The casino inside gaming resort City of Dreams in Macau in 2009.

HONG KONG: Gambling revenue in Macau hit a two-year high last month, recovering steadily from a prolonged anti-corruption drive and slowing economic growth that dragged on the world's biggest casino hub over the past three years.

Analysts have already called a bottom to Macau's gaming industry slump with revenues rising over the past seven months.

New casino resorts have helped drive business by attracting mass gamblers as well as VIP spenders - who had stayed away since Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out his campaign in 2014 against shows of wealth by public officials.

Last month, Macau raked in a revenue of 23 billion patacas (S$4 billion), up from 19.5 billion patacas a year ago and the highest since January 2015, government data showed yesterday. Results were also buoyed by a higher number of visitors over the Chinese New Year holiday.