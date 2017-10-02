Macau's casinos continue winning streak, grow 16%

MACAU Casinos in Macau extended a 14-month winning streak last month with revenue up 16.1 per cent, priming for a bumper national holiday week which is expected to see strong visitor traffic in the southern Chinese territory.

Government data yesterday showed monthly gambling revenue was 21.4 billion patacas (S$3.5 billion), within analyst expectations of growth between 11 per cent and 17 per cent.

Last month saw the tail end impact from two typhoons in August which caused massive destruction and unprecedented flooding.