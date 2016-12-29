Manpower issues biggest obstacle for local firms

Manpower issues remain the biggest challenge for local firms here.

Manpower issues remain the biggest challenge for local firms here, according to a Singapore Business Federation survey released yesterday.

Rising labour cost is the toughest challenge for about eight in 10 companies.

Rules and regulations as well as retention of younger workers are also high-priority areas.

A survey respondent said: "It is difficult to get Singaporeans for lower skilled, more hard labour kind of jobs and these jobs cannot be automated (marine crew for example).

"However, quotas are being cut and the levy is increasing. It is also difficult to retain Singaporeans."

Nearly half of the businesses expressed that they were neutral with current Government policies for businesses.

The high neutral scores mask a sense of disappointment with recent Government efforts, noted the survey.

More than 40 per cent of the companies identified rising compliance costs and bureaucratic hurdles as areas that they were dissatisfied with.

Associate Professor Boh Wai Fong from the Nanyang Business School pointed out that many firms feel the cost of doing business in Singapore is too high and there is a lack of financial support from banks.

"Many SMEs point out that while grants are available by Government, they involve too much paperwork."

Streamlining the application process will definitely help the SMEs.

"They would also prefer help on cash-flow financing. Many government schemes are on reimbursement basis, but many SMEs are unwilling to pay for the upfront costs," he said.

"Many schemes also provide payment to third parties - for example, consulting firms to do the work for SMEs.

"Maybe tying the schemes to capability development will be useful - teaching them to fish, rather than to fish for them."