Margate Point and Holland Tower launch collective sale attempts

Two collective sale sites have hit the market - in Margate Road and one near Holland Village.

It will be the first attempt to sell the 15-unit Margate Point en bloc, which has a minimum expected price of $38 million.

Owners representing 14 out of 15 of the apartments have already inked their consent to the sale, said marketing agent JLL yesterday.

If the last holdout gives the green light, the owners can bypass the Strata Titles Board application process and work towards legal completion taking place within three months of contract.

Margate Point in Margate Road is near Meyer and Mountbatten roads. It has a land area of about 12,800 sq ft with an allowable gross plot ratio (GPR) of 2.1.

The site could be redeveloped into a maximum of 35 apartments with an average size of 70 sq m per unit, said JLL.

JLL senior consultant Karamjit Singh saidMargate Point's reserve price translates to a land rate of about $1,417 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr) for a redevelopment up to GPR 2.1 - before any bonus gross floor area for balconies.

Meanwhile, the owners of the 19-unit Holland Tower condominium near Holland Village have put their site up for sale with a reserve price of $65 million. The freehold site at 10 Holland Heights occupies a land area of 21,871 sq ft. Its marketing agent is Singapore Realtor.

The reserve price works out to $1,489 psf ppr, which implies that the site has a maximum allowable built-up area of about 43,650 sq ft, or a plot ratio of about two times.