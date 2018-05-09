Market snaps three-day losing streak

Mounting Washington-Teheran tensions and Singapore banks' first-quarter showings both gave traders reason to bite their nails yesterday.

Still, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) snapped a three-day losing streak to inch higher by 10.31 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 3,543.17.

Separately, losers beat gainers by a thin 207 to 200 on the full bourse, with 1.75 billion shares changing hands for $1.17 billion.

The KGI Securities research team wrote optimistically in the morning: "With recession still at least one year ahead of us, we define the current fall as a correction and there is still upside between now and year-end."

Phillip Securities analyst Jeremy Ng has noted that January's high of 3,611 points, which the STI breached last week, is a critical resistance area that "seems to be an obstacle for the bulls".

"Expect the STI to head into a correction next, to test the 3,500 psychological round number followed by 3,430," he said on Monday.

Lots of "oil" will abound, as US President Donald Trump is expected to soon announce an American exit from a key disarmament arrangement.

The consensus is that cancelling the agreement would crank up geopolitical risk but could support higher crude oil prices if Iran's output is again hit by international sanctions.

"However, we also note that the oil market's base case is now already probably pricing in a Trump administration exit from the nuclear deal," OCBC analysts cautioned.

Offshore and marine counters that made the actives list yesterday included Mermaid Maritime, up by 0.2 cent, or 1.47 per cent, to $0.138 on a churn of 8.3 million shares.

CSE Global closed flat at $0.43, with 6.78 million shares traded, while Sembcorp Marine dipped by $0.01, or 0.48 per cent, to $2.09.

HOT SECTOR

Banks were another hot sector, after leading the index's gain last month. With all three local lenders having turned in strong earnings growth for the first quarter, equity analysts were generally positive on widening net interest margins (NIMs).

Banking stocks were mixed yesterday, with DBS Bank adding $0.02, or 0.07 per cent, to $28.99 and United Overseas Bank putting on $0.05, or 0.17 per cent, to $29.34.

But OCBC Bank faltered, shedding $0.09, or 0.68 per cent, to $13.08. Watchers did not miss the fact that its year-on-year NIM rise was the weakest among its peers, although DBS analysts said "the repricing effect from rising rates should still see NIM on an increasing trend, going forward".

UOB Kay Hian analyst Jonathan Koh stuck to an "overweight" call on the sector yesterday, with an upside risk for interest rates, pegged to US Federal Reserve rate decisions.

His preference was for DBS, "as it is most sensitive to rising interest rates".

Still, RHB's Leng Seng Choon held to a "neutral" weight on banks, "albeit with a slight slant towards 'overweight'".

But he added: "While higher Singapore interest rates are likely to drive NIMs wider over the next few quarters - and keep investors positive on banks - these are largely priced into current share prices."

Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro added $0.08, or 3.65 per cent, to $2.27. Its taxi unit has made its first fleet order since December 2016.

The rival private-hire industry has run into volatility on Uber's departure, Grab's rollback of promotions and the market entry of new start-ups.

Catalist-listed Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments was the third most-traded stock, ending flat at 0.3 cent on 48.54 million shares.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to http://btd.sg/BTmkts