Market stays flat as traders shake off jitters

Singapore equities stayed sluggish yesterday despite steady factory output data for last month.

The bourse's losers beat gainers 244 to 180, while the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) saw a tiny gain of 2.01 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,570.02, after traders had a last-minute confidence rally.

Singapore-based CMC Markets sales trader Oriano Lizza noted that, recent slide notwithstanding, the index has "maintained its position above the 3,500 psychological barrier".

IG Asia market strategist Pan Jingyi said that the market here "could see prices inch up higher in the current state of consolidation", with the STI looking once more towards the 3,600 mark.

On the index, casino operator Genting Singapore was popular with the punters.

It ticked up by $0.01, or 0.86 per cent, to $1.18 on a volume of 44.09 million shares. Genting Singapore operates Resorts World Sentosa.

A surge in earnings at rival Marina Bay Sands fuelled first-quarter growth for New York-listed Las Vegas Sands.

Fitch Ratings has predicted low-to-mid single digit growth in Singapore gaming revenues, based on low single-digit growth in mass revenue - driven by rising foreign visitor numbers - and continued mid-to-high single-digit growth in the VIP segment.

Analysts are still largely upbeat on Venture Corporation, even as the share price continues to fall.

The counter lost $0.35, or 1.55 per cent, to $22.22, a day after chairman and chief executive Wong Ngit Liong told a results briefing not to listen to rumours about struggling sales for a major customer's product.

RHB Securities analysts wrote that they "are cautious of the slowdown in the electronics and semiconductor industry" in the second half of the year.

"However, with Venture - one of the few in the Singapore tech sector reporting a positive first quarter of 2018 - we consider the selling over the past few days to be overdone, partially encouraged by a negative short-sell report."

Meanwhile, a Nomura research team has warned that, with Singapore a net oil importer, higher prices "would nudge already-high business costs even higher".

But it added that costlier oil "could resuscitate the heavily indebted and struggling marine and offshore engineering sector, reducing its drag on gross domestic product growth".

Not everyone got the memo. Falcon Energy was down by 0.4 cent, or 12.5 per cent, to 2.8 cents on 27.49 million shares, while KrisEnergy shed 0.2 cent, or 1.89 per cent, to $0.104.

Two companies locked in privatisation and delisting attempts fared very differently, thanks to the price premium factor - or lack thereof.

Crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings jumped by 5.5 cents, or 11.34 per cent, to $0.54, with 11.27 million shares traded.

The company's chief executive and Standard Chartered's private equity arm have raised their joint buyout bid by five cents, to $0.55 a share.

Meanwhile, Vard ended flat at $0.25.

Majority shareholder Fincantieri has been trying to take the group private since November, with an offer of $0.25 a share that the independent financial adviser deemed "not fair but reasonable".

Flailing commodities trader Noble Group - which has been locked in a seemingly interminable spat with shareholder Goldilocks Investment Company over its restructuring plans - closed lower by 0.8 cent, or 8.6 per cent, at $0.085.

The region's Thursday showing may be a sign that traders are shaking off their previous United States bond yield and interest rate jitters.

"Expectations towards US rate hikes being gradual are enabling equities to take the current yield rise in stride," Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management senior strategist Masahiro Ichikawa told Reuters.

