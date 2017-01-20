May: Post-Brexit Britain will be leader of free trade

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND: Britain is facing a "period of momentous change" following its decision to leave the European Union and will need to "forge a new role in the world", Prime Minister Theresa May told the World Economic Forum hereyesterday.

Mrs May, who has said Britain wants a "bold and ambitious" trade agreement with the EU when it leaves the bloc, said Britain would step up to a new leadership role as a strong advocate for business, free markets and free trade.

"Britain must face up to a period of momentous change. It means we must go through a tough negotiation and forge a new role for ourselves in the world. It means accepting that the road ahead will be uncertain at times," Mrs May said.

She also said Britain had already started discussions on future trade ties with countries including India.

Multinational businesses must avoid short-term thinking and show leadership to help restore faith in globalisation, she added.

Said Mrs May: "We must heed the underlying feeling that there are some companies that are playing by a different set of rules to ordinary working people.