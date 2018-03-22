Michael Owen launching cryptocurrency in his own name

Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) chief executive officer Jeffrey Lin (left) and former Liverpool striker Michael Owen hold up signed certificates of partnership at a GCOX press conference in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG: Former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen is launching a cryptocurrency in his own name in a new venture to connect with fans.

The retired England star announced yesterday his investment in the Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) as he unveiled the "Owen Coin".

The celebrity tokens will allow fans to buy merchandise such as personal training videos, make donations to charities and even interact with the ex-sportsman via live-streaming.

GCOX bills itself as the "world's first celebrity cryptocurrency exchange" and said the listing of different celebrities' tokens on its exchange would provide an objective indication of their popularity.

"Fans can be connected to their favourite celebrities in a much, much intimate level," said Owen, 38, in Hong Kong.