Micron to add new cleanroom for production here, creating 1,000 jobs

Micron Technology president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra with key executives at the company's ground-breaking ceremony.

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology broke ground in North Coast yesterday to add new cleanroom space for production of its 3D NAND flash memory products.

Micron did not disclose the cost, except to say that the new facility will be a "multi-billion- dollar investment".

It will be equipped over the next five years or more and add 1,000 new jobs in Singapore.

As part of its agreement with the Economic Development Board, Micron will also broaden its research and development (R&D) capabilities here.

The 1,000 new roles it is adding will comprise mainly engineers and technicians related to R&D and manufacturing.

Micron Technology president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told the gathering: "Over the past 20 years, Micron has invested more than US$15 billion in Singapore.

"The 3D NAND flash we create here is at the leading edge of all flash today - and it is a highly complex semiconductor to build. Our flash has 64 layers of data cells and is manufactured through many, many precision process steps.

"The cleanroom we are launching today... will allow us to continue to advance our technology to even more intricate designs."

Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed in the middle of next year, with initial wafer output expected later that year.

Mr Mehrotra was asked if he was concerned about the possibility of a trade war between the US and China.

He told the media: "Micron's products are very desirable and a key enabler of all the solutions and services that our customers provide to their end consumers.

"We have large customers in China, who absolutely... rely on Micron's products to drive their innovation and their future technology and product road maps.

"So for us, it's important that the supply chain for our end customers does not get disrupted as a result of this. Of course, we are continuing to watch how this all evolves. But our products are... in demand by customers all across the globe."

Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry), said at the ground-breaking ceremony: "Since 1998, Micron has been a key player in our electronics sector. I am delighted that Micron has decided to take another step to further expand and anchor its activities in Singapore."

Micron's two wafer fabrication sites in North Coast and Woodlands form its largest manufacturing footprint outside of the US and already account for a significant majority of its NAND fab capacity.

The company employs more than 34,000 people in 17 countries, including 7,500 here.