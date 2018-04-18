Mixed data drives flat trading; STI up 1 point

A mixed bag of positive and negative data releases led share prices in the Singapore bourse to finish flat yesterday, with the key Straits Times Index (STI) gaining a mere 1.01 point or 0.03 per cent to 3,498.2.

Some 2.1 billion shares worth $1.1 billion were traded. Losers outpaced gainers 219 to 185.

Commenting on the local bourse, IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said: "On levels, the STI will be looking for that close above the 3,500 level, eyeing the 3,550 resistance. Support remains at 3,460."

On Monday (US time), Washington announced that US retail sales had rebounded in March after three straight monthly declines, as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items.

This, together with several positive first-quarter earnings and the absence of retaliation from Syria's allies Iran and Russia after weekend missile strikes by Britain, France and the US, lent a boost to benchmark stock market indices on Wall Street.

Yesterday morning, China announced that its economy grew 6.8 per cent in the first quarter, above the government's target and defying fears that growth was set to slow sharply this year with an emerging trade war with the US.

Mr Jameel Ahmad, global head of currency strategy and market research at FXTM, a retail foreign exchange broker, said the headline reading suggests that the economy should have no difficulties meeting the targets for growth set by the authorities this year.

"The data did show that there was some weakness in industrial output, but domestic consumption is still showing high signs of growth with retail sales remaining one of the star performers for the China economy.

"As largely expected, there were no signs of the ongoing verbal dispute over trade with China having a negative impact on the GDP reading."

MODERATE

UOB's head of research global economics and market research Suan Teck Kin took a more nuanced view, noting that the slower pace in sequential growth suggests that China's economic expansion will settle at a more moderate pace.

He maintained his 2018 GDP growth forecast for China at 6.7 per cent, a dip from a 6.9 per cent expansion in 2017.

Against such optimism, data from Singapore disappointed however, with exports falling for the second straight month in March, hit by a triple whammy of high base effects, cooling electronics demand and a strengthening Singapore dollar.

Among the day's losers was offshore and marine services company Ezion Holdings, which lost 0.3 Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent to $0.194 in what some have called an "accelerated correction" after its months-long trading suspension and debt revamp.

This was not unlike how marine logistics group Marco Polo Marine went on a protracted decline after it resumed trading in early February; it has lost more than 30 per cent in share price year-to-date.

Keppel Corp slipped 9 Singapore cents or 1.1 per cent to $7.77, after Keppel DC Reit on Monday posted a first-quarter distribution per unit of 1.8 cents, down 4.8 per cent from a year ago.

That said, its other trust Keppel Infrastructure Trust delivered a steady performance.

Among gainers was events production firm UnUsUaL, which added one Singapore cent or 2.1 per cent to $0.48 after announcing that it has sold a 5.39 per cent stake in the company for $25.8 million, or $0.465 per share, to Brunei's Prince Abdul Qawi and a fund started by OSIM founder Ron Sim.

Its parent firm, entertainment company mm2 Asia, in tandem added half a cent or 1 per cent to $0.495.

